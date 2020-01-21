The Debate
Shashank Arora Takes Sarcastic Dig At Salman Khan Hosted 'Bigg Boss' Show

Bollywood News

'Made in Heaven' actor Shashank Arora took to his Twitter handle to slam a popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha liked his tweet.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shashank Arora

'Made in Heaven' actor Shashank Arora took to his Twitter handle to slam popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Taking a sarcastic dig at the show, Arora wrote, if you reduce watching Bigg Boss, your brain might revive some cells. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha liked his tweet and many Twitterati couldn't control their laughter.

Netizens React

This season of the reality show Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time the most happening season out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house. 

Ugly, entertaining, nasty, — there are many reasons to watch the reality show "Bigg Boss", and the show that is hosted by Salman Khan continues to be a big hit on Indian television.

Kartik Aaryan shares his portrait made by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Asim Riaz to apologise to Sidharth Shukla after their fight

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla shares a special bond with Rashami Desai, here's proof

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
