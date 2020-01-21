Shashank Arora Takes Sarcastic Dig At Salman Khan Hosted 'Bigg Boss' Show

'Made in Heaven' actor Shashank Arora took to his Twitter handle to slam popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Taking a sarcastic dig at the show, Arora wrote, if you reduce watching Bigg Boss, your brain might revive some cells. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha liked his tweet and many Twitterati couldn't control their laughter.

Thoda kum big boss dekhoge toh aapka dimaag kuch brain cells lotadega. — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) January 21, 2020

Netizens React

Upar se Twitter pr trend kr rahe hai...kya bawal hai bhai — Afrahim ‏‎افراحیم احمد (@afrahim99) January 21, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣👌 — Seher Aly Latif (@smwhtlatelatif) January 21, 2020

👍👍👍 — Tapiish Dangaych (@tapiish23) January 21, 2020

This season of the reality show Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time the most happening season out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house.

Ugly, entertaining, nasty, — there are many reasons to watch the reality show "Bigg Boss", and the show that is hosted by Salman Khan continues to be a big hit on Indian television.

I have never been so addictive to anything like this have been to #BB13

This season has given me reason to heal #SidNaaz

I'll miss it more than anything

There would have been 12 seasons before & next seasons coming but nothing would ever be as #BB1

Thank you @ColorsTV @BiggBoss https://t.co/8Uwbo9h1RU — (SidNaaz Shipper)Prathima Rajendran (@iamaScorpy20) January 19, 2020

Never watching Bigg Boss again.. this season turned out to be too addictive all thanks to Sid#ChartbusterSid@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @Teamsidshuklaa @sidharth_shukla — Wesha - Sidheart (@Esha13917336) January 18, 2020

Addiction ho gaya h bb is baar😁😂 — shaikh angel ❤️sidheart (@gulzar44523617) January 20, 2020

