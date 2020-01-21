Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Shares A Special Bond With Rashami Desai, Here's Proof

Bigg Boss 13 has been soaring the popularity charts for many reasons. One of the reasons is inevitably the bitter-sweet relationship of contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in nasty altercations or they were also seen taking some sarcastic digs at each other.

Apart from sharing this bitter bond the duo have also showcased their sweet side for each other. Recently, Sidharth and Rashami were seen having a sweet encounter and that is making their fans go gaga over the duo. Here are some adorable moments of Dil Se Dil Tak Jodi on Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth extends his support towards Rashami after family week episode:

The family week episode ended with Rashami's nephew and niece entering the house and asking the duo to patch up and become friends again. Afterwards, when kids left the house Sidharth was seen praising Rashami's nephew and niece and said that they are well-bought kids. To which, Rashami got emotional and replied to him with a thank you. While the other housemates were having a debate inside the house about some other issue, Rashami and Sidharth were seen having an adorable moment discussing their previous show Dil Se Dil Tak scenes when Rashami's niece used to love spending time with Sidharth. This moment was the highlight of the episode.

R:Usne aate hi tera naam liya.

S:Haan?

R:I swear!! She entered inside,hugged me & She said Sidharthhh unclee.

S:cute hai wo,smart girl. They both are well brought up.

R:Thank you!

The look Sid gives to Rash after that😂😍 They both are hell cute😍❤️😭

#SidRa #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/ejZXqRFBRS — Busybee (@Busybee36631560) January 17, 2020

Sidharth consoles Rashami when she breaks down:

While Rashami Desai was upset thinking about her life and the things housemates have told her in the past, Sidharth was seen consoling her at that moment. When Rashami asked Sidharth to get her water bottle filled with chilled water, he even did that for her. He sat with Rashami until she felt a little better. 'SidRa' fans could not stop pouring their love this adorable duo.

Sidharth and Rashami's sizzling performance:

As a part of the Bigg Boss 13 task, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had to do a romantic musical performance. The duo's sizzling chemistry reminded their fans of their Dil Se Dil Tak days. The duo was quite popular for their amazing on-screen performance. With this performance, the duo set the temperature soaring.

