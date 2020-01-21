The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Want Asim Riaz To Apologise To Sidharth Shukla After Their Fight

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's die-hard fans recently started trending #AppologizeToSidharthShukla after his brutal fight with Asim Riaz. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

If not for the countless controversies, this season will also be known for some high-octane rivalry amongst the fans of the popular contestants who are not leaving any stone unturned to make their favourite contestant win. Talking about the contestants, Sidharth Shukla is not only one of the most popular contestants inside the house but has also amassed a massive fan following on the social media. The Balika Vadhu actor got into an ugly fight with his friend turned foe, Asim Riaz, in the latest episode. The upcoming episode will once again see their fight taking an ugly turn wherein Sidharth and Asim will be called in the confession room by Bigg Boss

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: An Irritated Sidharth Shukla Decides To Part Ways With Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth's fans started showering support for him on Twitter

Sidharth will be seen having a mental breakdown and will also declare that he wishes to leave the show. His fans started feeling terrible for the contestant's state of mind. They soon started trending, #ApologizeToSidharthShukla on Twitter to support Sidharth. They also lashed out at Asim Riaz for his behaviour towards Sidharth. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Asks Rashami Desai To Not Interfere In His Fights, Know Why

Fans demand an apology for Sidharth Shukla

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai’s Friendship Makes Asim Riaz UNHAPPY

Image Courtesy: Komal, Siddharth fans, D Boss, Himanshu, Edwin Twitter

 

 

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA