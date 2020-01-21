Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Want Asim Riaz To Apologise To Sidharth Shukla After Their Fight

If not for the countless controversies, this season will also be known for some high-octane rivalry amongst the fans of the popular contestants who are not leaving any stone unturned to make their favourite contestant win. Talking about the contestants, Sidharth Shukla is not only one of the most popular contestants inside the house but has also amassed a massive fan following on the social media. The Balika Vadhu actor got into an ugly fight with his friend turned foe, Asim Riaz, in the latest episode. The upcoming episode will once again see their fight taking an ugly turn wherein Sidharth and Asim will be called in the confession room by Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: An Irritated Sidharth Shukla Decides To Part Ways With Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth's fans started showering support for him on Twitter

Sidharth will be seen having a mental breakdown and will also declare that he wishes to leave the show. His fans started feeling terrible for the contestant's state of mind. They soon started trending, #ApologizeToSidharthShukla on Twitter to support Sidharth. They also lashed out at Asim Riaz for his behaviour towards Sidharth.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Asks Rashami Desai To Not Interfere In His Fights, Know Why

Fans demand an apology for Sidharth Shukla

Let Sidharth get out of the show and see when the finale would be happening. I can bet on this that they can't run the show without him for a week. Ek hafte k andar finale nehi hua to I won't call myself a proud Sidheart#ChartbusterSid#ChusletAsim#ApologiseToSidharthShukla — SayanChatterjee[SID❤️] (@lion_sayan_) January 20, 2020

#ApologiseToSidharthShukla

Dear makers, colours team and salman khan kuch v karo par hume ye smile chahaiiye

The one who make this season the best season deserve the all happiness of the world pic.twitter.com/ZgPhTOUoKd — himanshu (@Himansh57581763) January 21, 2020

No difference between this 2 #ApologiseToSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/XRi3Hnr1Tq — D BOSS BYK 66 (@DBOSS16120498) January 21, 2020

How many of you are using Twitter just for #SidharthShukIa and @BiggBoss_ updates ? If you are one of them just retweet . #ApologiseToSidharthShukla #ChusletAsim #ChartBusterSld pic.twitter.com/p4H6cJ7Hph — Siddharth fans,💓💓 (@PardhanJiAtul1) January 21, 2020

Stay strong our hero..... We are always with u ....#ApologiseToSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/7QdomABA6W — Komal #teamsidharthshukla ♥ (@Komal24343302) January 21, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai’s Friendship Makes Asim Riaz UNHAPPY

Image Courtesy: Komal, Siddharth fans, D Boss, Himanshu, Edwin Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.