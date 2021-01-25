Shashank Khaitan: "Natasha, Dealing With Varun Requires Patience & You've Shown Enough"

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has collaborated with Varun Dhawan in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note for the actor. Khaitan who was among the few close friends to attend the wedding at Alibaug revealed that dealing with Varun "requires patience" and "Natasha has shown enough"

The filmmaker wrote, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you." [sic]

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was Shashank Khaitan's first movie as a director. He earlier worked as an Assistant Director for two movies including Black & White and Yuvvraaj. It featured Varun Dhawan as Humpty Sharma, Alia Bhatt as Kavya and Sidharth Shukla as Angad, where the storyline revolved around these three characters.

Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania became the second movie in the Dulhania franchise which was directed by Shashank Khaitan. It showcased the life of Alia Bhatt's character and how she goes on her journey to become an independent air hostess. Varun Dhawan portrayed the role of her chauvinistic fiancé in the film. The movie featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Gaurav Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sahil Vaid and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

