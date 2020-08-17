Shashank Khaitan Reveals Why Stalling Mr Lele Was 'a Blessing In Disguise'

Recently, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan said that it was a blessing when Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele got shelved. Shashank Khaitan’s movie was reportedly shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The director felt that it was a ‘blessing-in-disguise’ since the filmmakers would have to spend a lot on the pre-production process.

Mr Lele shelved:

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Dhadak director said that they were supposed to start filming Mr Lele on March 13, 2020. However, the shoot was cancelled on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shashank said that the film will release in the future.

He also revealed why the shoot of this film was postponed. Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele was reportedly a small film that was set to be shot in Mumbai. Khaitan felt that things were not falling in place. This feeling was also shared by the lead actor of the film, Varun Dhawan as well as the producer, Karan Johar. Hence they decided to shelve the film.

Shashank Khaitan’s Tweet:

Recently, Shashank Khaitan deactivated his Twitter account. However, in March 2020, Khaitan took to Twitter to announce that Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele had been shelved. He also revealed that such a decision was mutually taken by Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and himself. It was difficult to plan the film schedule since Mr Lele was a multi-star cast film. The director said that he loved the script and hence decided to revive it in the near future.

Shashank Khaitan’s Instagram post:

Khaitan earlier shared an Instagram post to announce his upcoming film, Mr Lele. The post shared by Khaitan featured a poster of the film. He captioned the Instagram post as, “@karanjohar @varundvn and me together for the third time... this time with a maha entertainer ... 1st Jan 2021 ... 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

About Mr Lele:

Mr Lele features a Marathi NRI who ends up in jail after taking ecstasy at a night club. Mr Lele cast includes the Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Mukesh Tiwari, Vaibhav Choudhary, and Asif Basra. While this film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, it will be co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Madhav Roy Kapur, Shashank Khaitan, Satish Mane, and Apoorva Mehta. Further, the famous music director Amaal Malik is set to be one of the music composers.

