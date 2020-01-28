Shashi Kapoor's Daughter Sanjna Kapoor To Be Conferred With France’s Prestigious Honour

Late actor Shashi Kapoor’s daughter Sanjna Kapoor is all set to be honoured with the prestigious French honour Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) for her work in the field of theatre.

READ: Kapoors Spotted At Shashi Kapoor’s For Annual Christmas Brunch

As per a report on PTI, the actor will receive the honour from French Culture Minister Franck Riester in a special investiture ceremony at the French Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday. The minister is currently on a visit to India.

READ: Fans Pay Tribute To Shashi Kapoor Of His 2nd Death Anniversary

The Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters is an honour bestowed on persons for their outstanding contribution to the field of arts and literature, irrespective of their nationality.

Sanjna Kapoor’s career

Sanjna’s parents Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendall had founded the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai in memory of Shashi Kapoor’s father Prithviraj Kapoor. Sanjna also was involved in the management of the theatre till 2011, even organising workshops for children there. Later, she founded another theatre group Junoon in 2012, that involves plays with innovative initiatives spread across cities and is involved with it at the moment.

READ:Shashi Kapoor: On The Actor's 2nd Death Anniversary, A Look At His Most Memorable Movies

Before venturing into theatre, she has also acted in numerous films. Sanjna had made her debut with Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981. Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay in 1988 and Hero Hiralal opposite Naseeruddin Shah in 1989 are some of her other notable ventures.

Sanjna joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia among others who have also been bestowed with the honour.

READ:'We Miss You': Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan And Others Remember Shashi Kapoor On His 81st Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.