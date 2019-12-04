Shashi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About The Legendary Actor

Shashi Kapoor was one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood during its early years. The veteran actor was revered and looked upon by many current superstars of the Indian film industry. His work set a benchmark in Bollywood for aspiring actors and artist. He also contributed to the development of the Indian film industry. Here are some of the lesser-known facts of the legendary actor.

Shashi Kapoor death anniversary: 10 interesting facts

Shashi Kapoor's real name is Balbir Raj Kapoor, he later changed it to Shashi Kapoor.

Dharamputra was his first film which came out in 1961

The actor worked in a number of English films as well. These films include Shakespeare-Wallah released in 1963, The Householder released in 1965, A Matter of Innocence released in 1967, among many others.

Shashi Kapoor worked as a child artist in the film Sangram.

At age 18, he became an actor and an assistant stage manager.

He was married to Jennifer Kendal, who was the daughter of Geoffrey Kendal, a prominent English theatre actor.

He was one of the first actors to be featured in the west.

His first directorial debut was with the film Ajooba starring Amitabh Bachchan.

He owned his own production house known as Film Valas.

Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal established Prithvi Theatre on November 5, 1978. Currently, his daughter Sanjana Kapoor looks over the esteemed theatre.

Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017, at age 79 due to a prolonged illness. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and entered the film world at age four. He was part of over one hundred and fifty films and was a recipient of the prestigious, Dadasaheb Phalke award.

