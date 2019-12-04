Shashi Kapoor Was The Childhood Idol Of THIS Veteran Bollywood Actor

December 4, 2019, marks the second death anniversary of the ace actor Sashi Kapoor. From Deewar to Namak Halal, the actor has worked in some phenomenal movies throughout his career. Shashi Kapoor was not only appreciated for his acting, but he was also quite popular for his looks and personality. Some female co-actors were also said to be mesmerised by his aura. One such co-actor is Shabana Azmi. In an interview with a media portal, the veteran actor revealed that she was such a huge fan, that she used to make Shashi Kapoor autograph the posters she used to buy from Grant Road.

Shabana Azmi used to save her pocket money to buy Shashi Kapoor's posters

Shabana Azmi and Shashi Kapoor have worked together in multiple movies like Junoon, Zanjeer, Chor Sipahee, Heer Aur Pathar and a few more. Though being a co-actor, Shabana believes that her infatuation for Shahi Kapoor never decreased. In fact, in the same interview, she revealed that she was super excited when she got to know that she was being paired with Shashi Kapoor for their first film.

The Zanjeer actor also shared that she was a crazy fan of Shahi Kapoor and used to save her pocket money to buy Shashi Kapoor's posters from Grant Road and would get his autograph when he would come to Prithvi Theatre on Sundays. She recently expressed her emotions by posting a picture of Shashi Kapoor on Twitter on his second death anniversary and wrote a heartfelt caption as she reminisced about the legendary actor.

2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family,friends ,Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.. Remembering you with deep admiration affection and respect Shashiji🙏🙏 https://t.co/iRMVf2IKyy — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2019

