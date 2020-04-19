Shatrughan Sinha Didn't Have 'Akshay Kumar In Mind' When He Made Rs 25 Cr Charity Remark

In a recent interview, former member of Lok Sabha and actor Shatrughan Sinha without naming any actor/celebrity said that it was rather 'vulgar' to mention how much you have donated in the times of a crisis because it somewhere demoralises those who can't contribute as much. In the same statement, Sinha further mentioned the amount 'Rs. 25 crore'.

Soon after that, many speculated that probably Sinha was taking a dig at Akshay Kumar, who announced that he would be donating Rs. 25 crores towards PM CARES relief fund amid Coronavirus pandemic. Clarifying and rubbishing the rumours, Sinha in an interview with an entertainment portal said that he did not have Akshay Kumar in mind when he made that statement.

"People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs 25 crores for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially," Shatrughan Sinha said.

The actor also praised Kumar's generosity and said that the Airlift actor has been tapping his stardom to do good for the society — needy and the underprivileged. "Whenever there is a cause, he's always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us," veteran actor concluded.

Shatrughan Sinha called it "show-off biz"

He added that by mentioning the value of their contributions, people were making it look like their concern for the pandemic was directly proportional to their monetary donations. Shatrughan Sinha then said that celebrities do not flaunt the amount they give to charity in other parts of the world.

The actor also mentioned that charitable causes were a private affair and were not a ‘mine-is-bigger-than-yours’ competition. Finally, Shatrughan Sinha stated that the 'show biz' is collapsing and is being replaced by "show-off biz".

