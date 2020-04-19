Shatrughan Sinha Warns Against Salon Visits Amid Covid; Cites WhatsApp Forward For Facts

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has cautioned people against visiting salons, spas, barbershops or beauty parlors, terming it as the 'biggest danger' in contracting COVID-19.

"Beware!" Sinha said as he suggested people to avoid visiting places to groom themselves during the lockdown period. The former union minister said that people should not even think of going to the salon until the COVID-19 crisis is over. In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha urged people to exercise maximum caution in this regard, but buttressed his advice on a questionable WhatsApp forward:

Another important precaution that needs immediate attention is for those who are anxiously waiting to visit the saloon/ barber shop once the lockdown is over. According to the best of experts & US Dept of Health, Beware! as they suggest to avoid visit to these places as there — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

are high risk zones for maximum infection. Sharing a forward which explains in details & reasons to avoid visiting the barber for your kind perusal, understanding, information & broadcasting. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

“The biggest danger is from the Saloons/Spas/Barbershops & Beauty Parlous itself.



This danger will

remain for a long time.



They rub their Eyes/Mouth & Nose of at least 4 to 5 times.

Use the same materials & towels on many people, habitually.



The head of the US — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

Department of Health J. Anthony has said, that 50 percent of the deaths in the US have happened in the same way that came in Saloons.



If we come in contact with the infected Patient, your ticket is sure to be cut.

We cannot even think of going to a Salon even for a haircut, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

until the Parlors/Saloons/Spas, starts using Disposables Completely or Corona is completely over.



The Staff of these Parlors, will be in contact with many people, Using the Same Brush, scissors, straighten tools, even the chair handles touched by an infected person can make you — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

a Carrier for you & your family on going home.



The threat will remain even after the situation returns to normal.



BE CAREFUL, BE WISE, THINK TWICE,

IF Saloon is the first place you are thinking to rush on opening of the Lockdown.”#COVID-19 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

