Shatrughan Sinha Warns Against Salon Visits Amid Covid; Cites WhatsApp Forward For Facts

Shatrughan Sinha has cautioned people against visiting salons, spas, barbershops or beauty parlors, terming it as the biggest danger in contracting COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has cautioned people against visiting salons, spas, barbershops or beauty parlors, terming it as the 'biggest danger' in contracting COVID-19. 

"Beware!" Sinha said as he suggested people to avoid visiting places to groom themselves during the lockdown period. The former union minister said that people should not even think of going to the salon until the COVID-19 crisis is over. In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha urged people to exercise maximum caution in this regard, but buttressed his advice on a questionable WhatsApp forward:

