Shatrughan Sinha Praises Rahul Gandhi For VC On COVID-19, Has A Message For PM Modi

Shatrughan Sinha praised Rahul Gandhi for his Video Conference on COVID-19. Sinha had a message for PM Modi, urging him to takes experts along in the fight.

Shatrughan Sinha praises Rahul Gandhi for COVID-19 VC, has message for PM Modi

Amid mixed response for Rahul Gandhi for his video conference on COVID-19, Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of the Congress' Member of Parliament. The Congress leader stated that Rahul Gandhi spoke impressively while conducting himself with confidence and conviction.

The actor-politician even suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the viewpoint of Rahul Gandhi and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and even host a joint press conference to enlighten and boost the morale of the citizens.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha stated that Rahul Gandhi spoke with 'positivity and maturity', purely in the ‘interest of the nation’, without being political. The veteran also pointed out that some bits of his conference was 'tampered and ridiculed', and were going viral, but that did not matter at this point.

Sinha further praised another leader, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha for his take on the ‘deteriorating' role of the beaureacracy, the economic situation and the plight of the migrant workers.

The former BJP MP expressed to the Prime Minister that the country was united in this crisis, and made a ‘humble request’ to him that as the ‘guardian of the nation’ he should take the leaders, experts, intellectuals and best of professionals on board, something he felt will be highly appreciated and applauded. 

Earlier, there was a section that was not too pleased with Rahul Gandhi’s video conferencing including celebrities like Sona Mohapatra, Priya Gupta and Asoke Pandit. However, leaders like Abhishek Singhvi had praised the views he had expressed. 

Some of the highlights of his speech involved increasing the testing as being the solution for COVID-19 instead of a lockdown. He had added that the leaders across parties needed to showcase unity.

