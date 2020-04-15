Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha: If She Is Spotted Somewhere It Must Be Her Body Double

Shatrughan Sinha laughed it off when he was asked if his daughter was shooting for a film. Calling PM Narendra Modi a real action hero, Sinha stated that he and his family are following what the PM has asked Indians to do. Read on to know more about what Sinha had to say about his daughter and the lockdown situation:

Shatrughan Sinha on fake news about his daughter

According to reports, Shatrughan Sinha was recently seen talking about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. When asked if she was shooting for a film, the veteran actor said, "Kahan shooting? Kaun si shooting?" He added that his daughter has been with him ever since the lockdown has started. He further said that there are no crazy people in his house, who would go out for any silly reasons amid such a situation.

Talking about the lockdown situation he said that Prime Minister, who is the real action hero, has wisely asked everyone to stay indoors. If his daughter has been spotted somewhere, then it must be her body double. He talked about how it is said that we all have an exact duplicate somewhere in the world and jokingly said that his daughter's look-alike is right here in Mumbai. He further stated that misinformation is the biggest monster in such a difficult time when the virus is spreading like wildfire. He asked not to spread unverified information.

For the unversed, Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 reprising her role of Rajjo, sharing the big-screen with Salman Khan. The film also featured Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. It was directed by Prabhudeva and was a box-office hit.

