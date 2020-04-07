Kartik Aaryan Aces 'Dheeme Dheeme' Dance Step With Fan In Throwback Video; Watch

A Tiktok video of Kartik Aaryan and one of his fans dancing to Dheeme Dheeme has resurfaced online. In this Tiktok video, Kartik and his fan are performing the song’s iconic step that many people including Deepika Padukone tried to ace. This video is one of the many videos where Kartik is performing this now-famous step.

Kartik Aaryan dances to 'Dheeme Dheeme' with a fan in Tiktok video

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several celebrities connecting to their fans online. Amidst this lockdown, these celebrities are also sharing daily routine with fans and performing several challenges. But now, an old video of Kartik Aaryan dancing with his fan has surfaced online.

In this old Tiktok video, Kartik Aaryan and his young fan are dancing to the dance number Dheeme Dheeme. This song is from Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film became an instant hit at the box-office and the film’s songs were all chartbusters.

In the video, Kartik and his fan are performing Dheeme Dheeme’s iconic step. Both of them look like pros while performing on the song. In the video, Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a white T-shirt, black bottoms, and a black-white jacket. The fan is sporting a yellow top and a pair of blue jeans. Watch the video here.

For those of you who are not aware of this, even Deepika Padukone wanted to learn Dheeme Dheeme’s iconic dance step. Finally, Kartik Aaryan ended up teaching the step to Deepika at the Mumbai airport. The video and pictures of their rehearsals went viral on the internet within no time.

