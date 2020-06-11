Shatrughan Sinha Says 'humour Is Important' As He Shares A Funny Quarantine Story; Read

Recently, yeteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha while talking to a daily said that in his time in quarantine, he made a lot of phone calls to his old friends. Apart from this, he has also been active on Twitter and has been keeping his fans updated with what he has been up to.

Shatrughan Sinha on talking to his old friends and girlfriends

Shatrughan Sinha, while talking to a daily, expressed that he has many friends who he has called while he has been in quarantine. He added that he calls his old friends bhoole bisre geet. He then added that in those long lost friends there were many girlfriends too. He then mentioned that he has not been in contact with anyone of them for a long time now. Shatrughan Sinha then revealed that while he was sitting in his home during the lockdown he just used to pick up his phone and talked to this buddies.

Furthermore, Shatrughan Sinha expressed that he used to speak to his girlfriends when his wife Poonam is on the other floor of the house. He then added that he used to do it before she comes out of their room. He added that he was very quick with these calls.

Shatrughan Sinha then mentioned that he has talked to all of his girlfriends in his time in quarantine and he added that he made the best of what he had. He then jokingly expressed that he took care of his friends and after learning about this now his wife will be the person who will take care of him.

Shatrughan Sinha then mentioned how laughter is the best medicine in any given situation. He expressed that negativity caused by the novel coronavirus can depress a person. He then added that if anyone wants to get through this can take help of humour. He then added that everyone has to understand the situation and encourage others too.

In other news, the actor was in the news recently as he became a subject of a meme. This happened while he was wishing his Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. In the post, he shared a pic which did not have Sonam in it. This was later was made into a meme. Take a look at the post here.

