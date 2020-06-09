Shatrughan Sinha wishes Sonam Kapoor on birthday, but becomes subject of memes for the pic

Social media was filled with greetings, throwback pictures as Sonam K Ahuja turned 35 on Tuesday. As the actor, who recently returned to Mumbai after over two months, kicked off the celebrations by cutting the cake with family, celebrities conveyed their heartfelt wishes on the occasion. Shatrughan Sinha, known to send his wishes to his near and dear ones on Twitter, had some heartwarming words for the birthday girl.

The veteran conveyed his ‘warm and lovely wishes’ for Sonam, calling him ‘pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress.’ The Congress leader also called her the ‘worthy daughter’ of his neighbour, referring to Anil Kapoor, his co-star from Yudh. Sinha wished that she continues to charm with her ‘endearing smile’ and be abundantly blessed.’

Here’s the post

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 9, 2020

However, he had an update to his earlier post, and shared a snap to wish Sonam after about a hour later. The veteran actor was seen posing with wife, former actor-policitician Poonam Sinha and son, apart from Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

Netizens had a gala time over the post, as it did not have Sonam. They asked where was Sonam and even made memes, some even photoshopping her into it.

sonam kapoor after seeing this pic.twitter.com/z0MqGQlCTy — Tweet Chor ðŸ‘‘ (@Pagal_aurat) June 9, 2020

ðŸ˜‚ han par sonam kaha h yaha? — Mask ðŸŽ­ (@Mr_LoLwa) June 9, 2020

Isme Sonam Kapoor kaun si hai?? — Vaibhaw J (@MightyVJ) June 9, 2020

sonam ko iss photo mein dhundhna pic.twitter.com/nQ81QIRaRf — Rahul â˜®ï¸ðŸ•Šï¸ (@BeingTrickyy) June 9, 2020

problem solved - pic.twitter.com/YK3K6VTe9I — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 9, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha’s reason to share the picture might have been the fact that it was clicked at Sonam’s wedding with Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Recently, Jackie had also posted a video from that night, to celebrate 43 years of togetherness with Ayesha.

Meanwhile, many other stars of the film industry wished Sonam on her birthday. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and other wished her with lovely words and throwback pictures.

