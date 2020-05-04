Ranbir Kapoor Has 'big Shoes To Fill' After Father’s Demise, Says Shatrughan Sinha

Last week was a difficult time for the entertainment industry after the death of two acclaimed actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Many actors and fans across the world mourned the death of these two actors. Yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha was, like many others, shocked on hearing the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. he recently spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's responsibilities post his father's death:

Shatrughan Sinha on Ranbir Kapoor’s responsibilities after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Shatrughan Sinha has worked alongside Rishi Kapoor in films like Hawalaat in 1987. While talking about his work in the industry, Shatrughan Sinha added that after Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor became the “poster boy of romance with his style”. He admitted to being shocked on hearing the news of his sad demise.

While talking about the same, Shatrughan Sinha also added that in his opinion, Ranbir Kapoor is a “worthy son” of an equally worthy father. He spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor now has “big shoes to fill”. He also admitted that one cannot start comparing the two at this sensitive time.

Shatrughan Sinha also spoke about how Irrfan Khan was a brilliant man of his art. He commented that Irrfan khan was a “combination of struggle, determination and conviction”. Shatrughan Sinha also revealed that he has watched Irrfan’s work in films like Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan’s acting will serve as a textbook, added Sinha.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling health issues for quite some time. Kapoor had been diagnosed with leukamia in 2018. The actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery.

