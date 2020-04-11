Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna, Asks, 'How Are You An Expert?'; Defends Sonakshi

Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna, best-known for his role as Shaktimaan, in a recent interview was asked to comment about the Ramayan and Mahabharata re-runs. Reacting to it, he stated that it would do good for people who have no idea or need to learn more about epics. He further added that it would help Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha too. This was said in reference to the Kaun Banega Crorepati question about Ramayan the actress was unable to answer. Not just Sinha, but the actor also hit out at Ekta Kapoor claiming that she ruined the remake of Mahabharata.

Shatrughan Sinha reacts

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's comment on Sonakshi Sinha, the actor's father Shatrughan Sinha has asked what makes Khanna an 'expert' about these epics. "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”, he said.

He further added that he is 'proud' of Sonakshi, and all his three children. Informing that Sonakshi became an actress on her own and that he did not have to launch her career, he stated that just because she could not answer one question about the Ramayana, it doesn't make her a bad Hindu and that she does not need a certificate of approval from everyone.

Iconic Indian TV shows re-runs in demand

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat on Indian television, netizens have been increasingly demanding for small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for re-runs of more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray and Movers & Shakers among many others.

