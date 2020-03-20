Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi's Address To The Nation, Pledges Support

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha was all praises for the Prime Minister. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, the actor-turned-politician called the Prime Minister's address 'well-intentioned' and 'praiseworthy,' he also extended his support to PM Modi and appealed to him to continue guiding citizens in the future as well.

Hon’ble PM, Sir, your well intentioned message to the nation last evening is truly admirable & praiseworthy. You meant well & said it totally in the interest of the nation. I wholly support you & pledge in the national interest. Continue to guide us in the future too. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 20, 2020

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to take proper precautions and take care of their health and hygiene. One of his key announcements during the address included, urging people to observe 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. In addition to announcing the Janta Curfew, the Prime Minister also announced the formation of the COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Urging citizens to not put pressure on health care systems PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals."

