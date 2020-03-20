The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi's Address To The Nation, Pledges Support

General News

Actor turned Politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday praised PM Modi's address to the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic and called his address to be praiseworthy

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan Sinha

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha was all praises for the Prime Minister. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, the actor-turned-politician called the Prime Minister's address 'well-intentioned' and 'praiseworthy,' he also extended his support to PM Modi and appealed to him to continue guiding citizens in the future as well. 

WATCH | PM Modi's Full Speech as he urges nation to join fight against Coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to take proper precautions and take care of their health and hygiene. One of his key announcements during the address included, urging people to observe  'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. In addition to announcing the Janta Curfew, the Prime Minister also announced the formation of the COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

WATCH | PM Modi advises 'resolve and restraint' in his address to the nation on Coronavirus

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Urging citizens to not put pressure on health care systems PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals." 

READ | Om Birla says PM Modi urged caution to deal with COVID-19, Parliament supports his address

READ | Walt Disney's Asia Head Uday Shankar praises PM Modi's address to the nation on COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE