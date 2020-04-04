Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha,says 'Mahabharat Re-run Is For People Like Her'

Veteran TV actor Mukesh Khanna, who has been in the news lately since the return of the 90s mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat on the small screen, has expressed his joy over the decision of the government to telecast the shows. While in an interview with a leading national daily, Mukesh Khanna spoke about how it is a blessing in disguise for the younger generation as they get a chance to connect with the culture of India. Khanna had played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the iconic mythological show Mahabharat which would air on Doordarshan in the 90s.

However, while talking about the cultural importance of the re-runs, the veteran actor also lashed out at Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha by bringing up the fact that she did not know anything about Indian mythology. Last year, Sonakshi featured in Kaun Banega Crorepati where she was asked a question from the Ramayan and she couldn't answer it. This was followed by a lot of criticism aimed at the actor for being ignorant of the popular epic.

In the interview, Mukesh Khanna not only spoke about Sonakshi Sinha but also took a dig at popular TV producer Ekta Kapoor for recreating Mahabharat in her own style. Khanna slammed Kapoor for making a mockery of the epic by focusing on glamour to show onscreen instead of the storyline.

Iconic Indian TV shows re-runs in demand

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat on Indian television, netizens have been increasingly demanding for small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for re-runs of more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray and Movers & Shakers among many others.

