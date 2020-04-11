The Debate
Shatrughan Sinha Spending Quarantine By Binge-watching Classic Films, Web Series

Bollywood News

Amid coronavirus lockdown where the world is adopting several ways to spend their quarantine time, Shatrughan Sinha is spending isolation by binge-watching.

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan Sinha spends quarantine by binge-watching, appreciates actors on Twitter

Amid the coronavirus lockdown where the world is adopting several ways to spend their quarantine time, it seems that veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is making the best use of the time by watching some classic films as well as some latest hit web series which he thinks he had missed watching.

The iconic star shared a series of tweets on his official handle and narrated his choices of films and web series that he is binge-watching these days. He even warned his dear friend and film critic Subhash K Jha about his growing interest in films and how he can overpower his ability to be a film "encyclopedia" soon.

Shatrughan also mentioned in his tweets that apart from watching a film, he has also started discussing the acting skills of certain actors who have created their niche in the industry. He applauded the Manoj Bajpai starrer web series 'THE FAMILY MAN,' and then the latest action-packed series 'SPECIAL OPS' was something he enjoyed watching.

He even appreciates the entire cast and crew behind 'SPECIAL OPS' including Kay Kay Menon, Neeraj Pandey and many more for bringing reality on the screen. Shatrughan then later moved on and appreciated another filmmaker Amar Kaushik for his vision in films that re subjected to certain myths prevailing in our society. He lauded his efforts for films like 'BALA', 'STREE' where he was impressed by the phenomenal acting of the most promising actor in today's age, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shatrughan Sinha calls Ayushmann Khurrana "a brilliant actor"

According to the VISHWANATH star, Ayushmann has given consecutive hits in a row and certainly seems to be heading for a very bright future. He also appreciated the leading talented and amazing ladies, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. 

An overwhelmed Ayushmann who was touched by the words of encouragement quickly responded to the tweets and thanked the megastar for his kind words of appreciation. At last, Shatrughan advised his fans and followers to stay home and stay safe during this hour of the pandemic. He even urged his fans to enjoy every moment at home with their loved ones. 

First Published:
