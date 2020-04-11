Shatrughan Sinha Spending Quarantine By Binge-watching Classic Films, Web Series

Amid the coronavirus lockdown where the world is adopting several ways to spend their quarantine time, it seems that veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is making the best use of the time by watching some classic films as well as some latest hit web series which he thinks he had missed watching.

The iconic star shared a series of tweets on his official handle and narrated his choices of films and web series that he is binge-watching these days. He even warned his dear friend and film critic Subhash K Jha about his growing interest in films and how he can overpower his ability to be a film "encyclopedia" soon.

The way even I’m making best use of my time watching some classic films as well as some latest hit web series, I’m sure soon I could become the new film critic.....watch out, famous nationally acclaimed critic,a very dear friend, an encyclopaedia on cinema @SubhashK_Jha. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

Shatrughan also mentioned in his tweets that apart from watching a film, he has also started discussing the acting skills of certain actors who have created their niche in the industry. He applauded the Manoj Bajpai starrer web series 'THE FAMILY MAN,' and then the latest action-packed series 'SPECIAL OPS' was something he enjoyed watching.

Besides some of the films I have seen & discussed including actor par excellence @BajpayeeManoj’s brilliant web series #TheFamilyMan. The latest web series is #Special Ops, a high quality action thriller by one of the best directors, writer, @neerajpofficial of Wednesday fame. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

He even appreciates the entire cast and crew behind 'SPECIAL OPS' including Kay Kay Menon, Neeraj Pandey and many more for bringing reality on the screen. Shatrughan then later moved on and appreciated another filmmaker Amar Kaushik for his vision in films that re subjected to certain myths prevailing in our society. He lauded his efforts for films like 'BALA', 'STREE' where he was impressed by the phenomenal acting of the most promising actor in today's age, Ayushmann Khurrana.

It’s an amazing, realistic,gripping & inspiring film co directed by @neerajpoffical & #ShivamNair. Film has been shot on actual locations & the entire cast & crew are marvellous. @kaykaymenon02 has given a very polished, powerful,mature & restrained performance.The directors — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

have brought out the best from their artists,graceful,elegant,brilliant #GautamiKapoor, versatile, fabulous @divyadutta25 outstanding as always @pathakvinay & dashing, debonair, with a very bright future @karantacker. This film is a learning experience for the filmmakers & those — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha calls Ayushmann Khurrana "a brilliant actor"

According to the VISHWANATH star, Ayushmann has given consecutive hits in a row and certainly seems to be heading for a very bright future. He also appreciated the leading talented and amazing ladies, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

who have a passion for cinema. A must see web series.



Another daring, risky subject, well presented on celluloid is #Bala directed by a fine director in the making @amarkaushik of comedy horror film #Stree fame. Everyone has given great performances. Especially by the one & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

only one today in the news for better reasons @ayushmannk to be watched out for. He has given consecutive hits in a row & certainly seems to be heading for a very bright future. Both the leading ladies the talented, amazing,successful @bhumipednekar & the elegant, charming, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2020

An overwhelmed Ayushmann who was touched by the words of encouragement quickly responded to the tweets and thanked the megastar for his kind words of appreciation. At last, Shatrughan advised his fans and followers to stay home and stay safe during this hour of the pandemic. He even urged his fans to enjoy every moment at home with their loved ones.

Thank you so much dear sir. 🙏🏻 Your words of appreciation mean the world to me. Love and regards 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 11, 2020

