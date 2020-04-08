Best Songs Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Bewakoofiyaan'

Bewakoofiyaan was a Bollywood romantic comedy movie that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Nupur Asthana directed movie was released under the Yash Raj Films banner in 2014. It was Ayushmann Khurrana's third film in Bollywood and even though it didn't earn much at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana's fans still liked the movie for the rawness of the characters and its engaging movie plot. Check out some of the best songs from the film.

Aye Jigida

The song Aye Jigida was sung by Vishal Dadlani and fits well in the plot. It showcased the lives of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor's characters and how their daily routine is. The lyrics of the song were all about striving for excellence.

Bewakoofiyaan

The title song of Bewakoofiyaan played when Ayushmann's character lost his job due to recession while Sonam's character didn't, which led to some complications between them. The song is crooned by Raghu Dixit who also gave the music for the track.

Khamakhaan

The flirty song titled Khamakhaan was picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor. Sonam and Ayushmann's on-screen chemistry was very much appreciated by their fans. The song Khamakhaan was crooned by Neeti Mohan and Ayushmann Khurrana himself.

Gulcharrey

The song Gulcharrey was crooned by Benny Dayal and Aditi Singh Sharma. The song played when the leads went on a trip with their friends in the movie. The film was a perfect depiction of modern couples, their relationship and their career along with keeping up with their egos and self-respect. Rishi Kapoor played the perfect role as Sonam Kapoor's father in the film and was quite endearing to watch.

