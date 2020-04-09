When Ayushmann Khurrana's Films Broke Taboos At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana has always been known as one of the few actors in Bollywood who takes up challenging scripts. Ayushmann is known for his acting and his unique choice of films. Here is a list of some films by the actor that touch upon taboo subjects.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies that touched on taboo subjects

Vicky Donor

Released in 2012, Vicky Donor spoke of a subject that was not discussed openly until then. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and went on to become a tremendous success. Ayushmann gained massive popularity after the release of this film. Yami Gautam, who played his love interest, was also praised for her role in the film.

Badhaai Ho

In 2018, Amit Shah came up with the film Badhaai Ho which had an ensemble cast. Neena Gupta played the mother who gets pregnant in the film, while Ayushmann played her son. The movie was a tremendous hit and fans were surprised with its unique and thrilling premise. The comic timing of characters, the story progression, and several other aspects impressed fans and audiences alike. The film did well at the box office and also went on to win a National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Bala

Made on a budget of approximately ₹25 crores, the film Bala went on to cross the hundred crore mark at the box office upon release. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and released in 2019. The film revolved around the subject of premature balding in men and how the protagonist tries to measure up to the beauty standards. Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar were loved in the film and highly praised for their roles.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan became a tremendous success, the makers decided to make a sequel to the film. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana dealt with erectile dysfunction. The second film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan narrated the story about a gay couple and their fight against their families and society's norms. Despite mixed reviews, the film did significantly well at the box office.

