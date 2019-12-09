Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Some Of His Best Movies With Amitabh Bachchan To Binge-watch

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha celebrate his 74th birthday today. The actor has come a long way with a lot of ups and downs. He has created a niche for himself in Bollywood and is one of the most bankable actors. Shatrughan was known for his on-screen rivalry with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. However, the two share a good rapport off-screen and know-how to differentiate their personal and professional life. The two have worked together in a few films that were loved by fans. Here are a few Shatrugan and Amitabh movies that were much acclaimed by fans.

Dostana

Helmed by Raj Khosla, the film Dostana was released in 1980. The film starred Shatrugan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. As per reports, the film was considered a huge hit and the fourth highest grosser of 1980.

Also read | Shatrughan Sinha Reminisces Memories Of Old Friend Vinod Khanna

Naseeb

The 1981 action comedy film Naseeb starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Reena Roy, Kim, Pran, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Yusuf Khan. The film was directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. According to reports, the film was considered to be among those rare movies which crossed Rs 1 crore per territory in 1981.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Shatrughan Sinha Sums Up His Journey Aptly

Kaala Patthar

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film Kaala Patthar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Shashi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was based on the Chasnala mining disaster. The film did not manage to make the numbers at the box office but was critically acclaimed by fans.

Also read | Shatrughan Sinha Reacts On Odd-Even Return, Calls Kejriwal A 'Leader'

Bombay to Goa

Directed by Mehmood, S. Ramanathan, the film Bombay to Goa released in the year 1972. The film starred Shatrugan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aruna Irani in lead roles. According to reports, the film worked wonders at the box office. The movie was known for its catchy tunes.

Parwana

The psychological thriller Parwana was directed by Jyoti Swaroop. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Navin Nischol, Yogeeta Bali, and Om Prakash. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan played his first negative character in the film as an infatuated lover-turned-murderer.

Also read | Delhi Fire: Riteish Deshmukh, Shatrughan Sinha 'saddened' By Incident, Express Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.