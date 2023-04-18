Shehnaaz Gill Says Punjabi Film Industry Cut Her Off: Everyone Was Invited But Me

Shehnaaz Gill, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, recalled being cut out from the Punjabi film industry. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz opened up about how she had a breakdown when she was not invited to her Punjabi film premiere. However, the actress did not call out any names or did not mention the movie name in which she was not invited.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shehnaaz Gill talked about her struggling days that she would never forget. She said that she felt disappointed as she saw photos and videos emerging from the movie premiere in which she played the second lead. Shehnaaz added that everyone in the world but her was invited. She also disclosed that earlier she was invited, but they cancelled her invitation at the end.

Shehnaaz also disclosed how she struggled a lot before bagging her first Bollywood movie. She said, "Punjabi industry ne bilkul hi mujhe cut-off kar diya tha (She was cut-off from the Punjabi film industry)." However, she took it positively and said that "Those who have no one, have God." She said that she had God by her side and she had left the rest on Karma. Shehnaaz Gill has worked in many Punjabi movies like Honsla Rakh, Daaka, and more.

Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique iftar party

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at Baba Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party. She wore a red and golden embellished suit with a heavy embroidered dupatta. Check out the post below:

Several celebrities including Rashami Desai, Rohit Saraf, Pooja Hegde, Sana Khan, Guahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Priyanka Chahar attended the star-studded event. Some more names include Urmila Matondkar, Emraan Hashmi, Huma Quresi, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, and more. The iftar party was held at Taj Lands Hotel in Mumbai.