Deepak Dobriyal's Top Films That Gained Him Much Fame: 'Hindi Medium', 'Omkara', & More

Actor Deepak Dobriyal is celebrating his 45th birthday today. He considered to be one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood by many critics and fans and is usually seen in comic roles with a twist. Deepak Dobriyal has always managed to make his audiences laugh with his witty performance and dialogues. He has been a part of many memorable films like Maqbool, Not a Love Story, Lucknow Central, to name a few. However, there are a few Deepak Dobriyal's films and performances that have managed to etch a place in the minds of the viewers. Take a look at some of his best films on the occasion of Deepak Dobriyal's birthday-

Best films of Deepak Dobriyal

1. Omkara (2006)

Omkara was one of the best films of Deepak Dobriyal. It was one of his initial movies wherein he got a prominent role to play. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Deepak Dobriyal played the role of Rajan 'Rajju' Tiwari and many critics praised his performance in the movie.

2. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

After starring in a string of films, his next memorable performance was in the film Tanu Weds Manu. Tanu Weds Manu came out in 2011 and had performances by R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut and Jimmy Sheirgill that wowed the audiences. Deepak Dobriyal played the role of Pappi, a brave flirt. Many fans still remember his iconic line from the film - "leke bataye ya deke?".

3. Dabangg 2 (2012)

The famous Salman Khan movie, Dabangg 2 in 2012, was directed by Arbaaz Khan. The film was a super hit and Deepak Dobriyal played the role of Genda in the film. Another comical and unusual role by the actor that made everyone chuckle.

4. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Tanu Weds Manu Returns came out in 2015 with the same star cast and wonderful performances. His iconic line in this film was - "Tum kya Salman Khan ho ki tumhe commitment issues hain?" which was to Manu. Many fans mentioned that they couldn't imagine Tanu Weds Manu without his character.

5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Another Salman Khan movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo came out in November 2015. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, produced by Rajshri Productions and showcased Deepak Dobriyal in the role of Salman's character's friend. His role in this movie did manage to elicit a few laughs among moviegoers.

6. Hindi Medium (2017)

Hindi Medium had Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in the main roles. It was arguably one of the best films of Deepak Dobriyal, as considered by many fans, and they saw the range of the actor. While he was seen in a comical role in the movie, the actor managed to switch wonderfully during serious scenes in the film.

7. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Angrezi Medium saw Irrfan Khan essaying the role of Champak and Deepak portraying the role of Gopi Bansal, his brother. The camaraderie shared by the actors was loved by many and Deepak's role was appreciated by many critics. Despite the constant fights between the two brothers, they still stood by each other in times of need.

