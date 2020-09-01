'No Time To Die' Release Date Out, James Bond Film To Be Out This November

James Bond's next film No Time To Die's release has been preponed. In June, No Time To Die's release date was delayed to November due to the pandemic situation. However, now the film is slated to release five days earlier than expected in the United States. Read ahead for more details.

According to James Bond's official Twitter handle bio, No Time To Die will be released in the United States on November 20, 2020. And, as customary for 007 movies, the film will have its prior release in the United Kingdom on November 12, 2020. Take a look at James Bond's Twitter post.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.



In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

About 'No Time To Die'

No Time To Die was originally slated to be released in April 2020. However, due to coronavirus, the release date was shifted to November 2020. Several other films that were also affected include New Mutants, Fast & Furious 9 and many others. This James Bond installment will again feature Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The film follows the story to five years after James Bond retires from his life as Agent 007. No Time To Die cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

James Bond's last film

James Bond's last film released in the year 2015. Titled Spectre, it was the fourth installment of 007 to feature Daniel Craig as MI6 agent James Bond, and the second film in the series directed by Sam Mendes following Skyfall. This part stars Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Andrew Scott and many others. The film was written by John Logan, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Jez Butterworth. Spectre was a huge commercial success. The film's box office collection was around $880.7 million worldwide. The film was also regarded as the second-highest-grossing James Bond film after Skyfall.

