Shekhar Kapur Stranded At Remote Location Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Expresses Discomfort

Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he has been stranded at a place far from the city with little to no connectivity amid the COVID-19 Lockdown. The filmmaker expressed his discomfort and mentioned that he is in danger if things get out of hand and called it painful. However, he admitted that he is grateful for the things he has and is aware that some people may not even have that much.

Shekhar Kapur stranded at a remote place amid Coronavirus lockdown

Shekhar Kapur told an entertainment portal that he fears a lot of things in the current Coronavirus condition. He mentioned that if he were to fall sick, a proper medical facility is at least 12 hours away from his current location. He also mentioned that this is not completely possible as he will need to first find someone to drive him there. Shekhar Kapur mentioned that there is absolutely nothing he can do and nowhere he can go.

He continued saying that he has been stranded at a remote place and therefore there is little to no internet connectivity. He mentioned that he still tries to keep up with the latest news and finds it painful to watch it. However, the filmmaker accepted that despite the conditions, he is grateful that he has a roof over his head and food to eat, unlike many countrymen facing a major crisis right now amid the Coronavirus.

As Shekhar Kapur spends his time in the Coronavirus lockdown, he often shares his thoughts and pictures on social media. He posts pictures of the scenic beauty and various other things. His followers often comment praising him for his thoughts and posts.

#Covid_19 is not a single cell entity. It’s a collective intelligence that has worked out our vulnerabilities. It’s constantly adapting mutating attacking with a huge advantage over us. It’s not indulging in a blame game. By the time we work out who to blame it will infect us all — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 18, 2020

Film makers call this God’s Light. And scramble to capture it. As I did this morning. May God’s light shine upon us all. pic.twitter.com/JOSXxygz3L — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 18, 2020

