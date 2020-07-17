Shekhar Kapur disagrees with Balki's 'Ranbir-Alia best actors' comment, cites 'Kai Po Che'

Is the nepotism debate harsh on actors from film families who have been successful? Numerous filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha and Milap Zaveri had slammed the argument, with the latter highlighting how many of the star kids had made a mark. The latest director to also express his disapproval of the debate was R Balki, who cited the examples of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as being the ‘best actors’.

Balki in a recent interview with a media publication was quoted as saying that the nepotism argument was valid if one tell him ‘find actors better than Ranbir and Alia’. Highlighting how the argument was ‘foolish’, and stating how businesspersons pass on their businesses to their children. The Cheeni Kum director had termed the debate as ‘unfair’ on the likes of Ranbir and Alia, who he termed ‘probably some of the finest actors.’

Reacting to the statement via a tweet, Shekhar Kapur disagreed with the fellow filmmaker in a courteous manner, and started by saying that he had ‘huge respect’ for the Paa maker. The former only highlighted that he had watched Kai Po Che last night, and spoke of the work of the ‘three new young actors’ (Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao). The Mr India director termed their performances as ‘stunning believable.’

Here’s the tweet

Late Sushant had made his debut with Kai Po Che, becoming a overnight sensation in 2013. Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh too have made a mark in their careers, featuring in numerous blockbusters.

The nepotism debate had become a talking point in the wake of the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as anger mounted against the star kids, who were abused by a section of netizens. Favouritism, campism and over-promotion and negative promotional strategies too were slammed by actors like Kangana Ranaut amid reports that Sushant was ‘boycotted’ and was removed from films.

What was Bollywood?



System where few individuals could make over 100’s crores per week by monopolising theatres, publicity and stars.



I thought it was about film?



Yes, that too, perhaps. Maybe.



Why did it die?



It imploded. And virus killed theatrical bussiness. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 23, 2020

Shekhar Kapur has been among those who had highlighted the various unfavourable practices in the film industry. The filmmaker had worked with the Chhichhore star for Paani, a film that got shelved. Kapur had claimed that Sushant had broken down when Paani, the third film in his contract for a banner, was shelved and that he was aware of Sushant’s worries.

He claimed taking the names was of no value and that bringing the system was more important.

