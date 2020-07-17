Avinash Tiwari Counters R Balki's Recent Statement On Nepotism In Bollywood

Filmmaker R Balki recently spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. R Balki called the whole nepotism debate "foolish" and hailed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as some of the finest actors of this generation. He also challenged people to find better actors than Ranbir and Alia.

Responding to R Balki's statement, actor Avinash Tiwari pointed out that "better actors" are not given an opportunity to show off their talent in the Bollywood film industry.

Taking to social media, actor Avinash Tiwari responded to Filmmaker R Balki's recent statement on Bollywood's nepotism. In an interview with an entertainment portal, R Balki claimed that no one could find "better actors" than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. R Balki also slammed the anti-nepotism debate that started on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In his response, Avinash Tiwari pointed out that R Balki would not know of the actors who are better than Ranbir and Alia. He added that new actors are not given an opportunity to make their debut into Bollywood. Moreover, Avinash Tiwari also claimed that R Balki and other people did not step out to watch new actors in theatres, which further contributed to the nepotism problem in the film industry.

In his interview with an entertainment portal, R Balki claimed that nepotism existed everywhere. He also pointed out that the debate was a foolish one, as everyone wanted their children to take over their business. However, R Balki did admit that star kids have an unfair advantage when it comes to making their debut in Bollywood.

But the filmmaker also added that the anti-nepotism crowd was being unfair to star kids who had genuine talent. R Balki claimed that audiences did not like actors without talent. While he agreed that outsiders had a harder time getting a break into Bollywood, he also claimed that talent always got an opportunity in the industry.

