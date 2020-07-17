'Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir': R Balki Justifies Nepotism With Neo-casteism

Director R Balki recently talked about nepotism in an interview with a leading daily and stated that it is happening everywhere. He also talked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

R Balki on nepotism in Bollywood

Recently, speaking to a news daily, filmmaker R Balki, who is known for films like Padman, Shamitabh, and Paa, stated that Nepotism is undeniably happening everywhere. He gave the example of business families and said that their fathers passed on the businesses to them. He further stated that no one says that the entrepreneurs' heirs should not run these companies.

The filmmaker said that in every strata of society, nepotism is present. Even a common driver or a vegetable vendor passes his business to his children, said the acclaimed screenwriter in an expression of neo-casteism, and stated that the argument over nepotism is a “foolish” one. Balki also stated that people live in a free society so one can do as he/she pleases until he/she is not breaking the law.

R Balki further mentioned that the star kids do have an “unfair or bigger advantage”. He added that there are always pros and cons. The director also asked to ''find him a better actor than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor''. He said that calling them out for nepotism is unfair as, he said, they are among the finest actors of Bollywood.

Talking about the star kids, the 56-year-old filmmaker said that the audience does not like actors who are not talented. On the other hand, star kids just get one chance to shine and after that, they have to survive on their own, he said. He said he agreed that it is far more difficult for an “outsider” to make an entry in films, but if one is talented they will get an opportunity.

On the work front, R Balki was previously credited for writing the script of the 2019 multi-starrer film Mission Mangal. It featured an ensemble cast of actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and others. It was directed by Jagan Shakti and was well received by the audience.

