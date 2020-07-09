Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Shekhar Kapur Submits His Statement To Police Through E-mail

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has reportedly sent his statement to the Bandra police through an e-mail in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case since he is not present in Mumbai. According to media sources, the Mumbai police have stated that the investigation team needs more clarity on the case and the director will also be summoned for recording his statement once he is back in the city. A senior IPS officer has also revealed this in an interaction with a daily.

Shekhar Kapur's statement to be recorded in person

He said that the police officials have summoned the Mr. India director to come and record his statement based on the tweet he had shared one day after Sushant's demise. The officer further revealed that the filmmaker has sent some details through an e-mail but the officials still require more clarity on it. He added that the director's detailed statement will be recorded once he is back in the city.

Shekhar Kapur shared a cryptic tweet

The officer reportedly did not reveal much about the information sent by the Bandit Queen director but he hinted that they will be considered for the late actor's suicide case. For the unversed, Shekhar's cryptic tweet on June 15, 2020, had given rise to some conspiracy theories surrounding the Chhichhore actor's death. The Masoom director tweeted saying that he was aware of the pain which Sushant was going through.

He added that he knew the story of the people who had let the actor down so bad that he would often weep in the director's shoulders. The filmmaker mentioned on the tweet that he wished that he was around to provide some solace to the late actor during the last 6 months. He also stated that he wished the Kedarnath actor had reached out to him. The Vishwaroopam director also said that what happened to Sushant is the karma of his 'perpetrators' and not his. Take a look at the filmmaker's tweet which was made one day after the Drive actor's death.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

According to media reports, the police officials have also confirmed that they will be recording the statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for the statements she had made on her social media after Sushant's demise. The police officials are reportedly not able to make contact with the Queen actor as she is currently residing in her hometown in Madhya Pradesh. The actor will be summoned by the officials once she is back in the city.

