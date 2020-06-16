Shekhar Kapur Recalls His Last Conversation With Heath Ledger Before His Tragic Death

Shekhar Kapur, who worked with Heath Ledger in 'The Four Feather', in an Instagram live session with Manoj Bajpayee, recalled the conversation he had with the late actor just a few hours before his tragic demise. Shekhar Kapur revealed that he was in New York to meet Heath Ledger for the discussion of a film titled, The Nine O’clock War. However, Heath Ledger called Shekhar, requesting him to push forward the meeting to the next day, as he was jet-lagged and tired, to which Shekhar agreed. Adding to the same, Heath Ledger requested Shekhar Kapur to wake him up at 9.30.

Furthermore, Shekhar mentioned that at 11.30 his friend, who was staying with him in the hotel, informed him about Heath Ledger’s tragic demise. In 2008, Heath Ledger was found dead in his Manhattan apartment, with a bottle of prescription sleeping pills lying near him. According to the New York City medical examiner’s office, Heath Ledger’s death was a case of an accidental drug overdose. Take a look:

Heath Ledger's topic came up when Shekhar Kapur was discussing Sushant Singh Rajput's demise with Manoj Bajpyee in an online session. Shekhar Kapur recalled the time when Sushant Singh Rajput cried as his film, Paani got shelved. Speaking about Sushant's acting virtuoso, Shekhar revealed that Sushant's talent did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script and doing the movements, as his interests went way beyond. After months of preparations, the film was reportedly shelved due to the producers backing out of the project.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

