Shekhar Kapur on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: 'I knew the pain you were going through'

The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the film fraternity shattered. The actor, who had won millions of hearts with his stellar acting skills, passed away on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. Numerous Bollywood stars mourned the loss of actor and offered condolences to Sushant's family and prayed for his departed soul. Recently, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur expressed his grief and shock on the heart-breaking news on social media.

Shekhar Kapur offers condolences

Shekhar shared the post on Twitter and confessed that he knew the kind of pain the Kai Po Che actor was going through in life. The Mr. India director wrote that he knew the stories of the people who made him down which resulted in Sushant crying and breaking down in front of the director. Shekhar wished that he could have been around the actor around the last six months and also wrote that he wished Sushant had approached him once to talk about the pain inside in him.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Chandan Roy Says 'actors Aren't Super Humans, Be Kind To Us'

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pictures From His Last Reported Outing With Rhea Chakraborty

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020



Apart from Shekhar, scores of other actors from the fraternity poured in their condolences for the actor while recalling some fond memories. Earlier, choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture with Sushant to pay tribute. Arjun Kapoor shared screenshots of his conversation with the actor which was 18 months back during the release of his film Kedarnath to pay homage to Sushant.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging by the ceiling fan in his room. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place. The actor's last rites will be taking place in Mumbai on June 15.



An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput



''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pics On Social Media That Offer A Throwback To His Happier Times

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shirish Kunder Writes A Thought Provoking Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.