Shekhar Kapur On People Fearing Digital Release, Says 'Its The Content That Matters'

Director Shekhar Kapur who recently shared a post by predicting what the future holds for the theatres, shared another post on Twitter while explaining how the size of the screen has become a fear for the people. The director wrote that people have this fear that films that are meant to be watched on the big screen will not be that effective if watched on the small screen, televisions or mobile phones. The filmmaker cited the example of his own 1987 film Mr. India which the director revealed was highly enjoyed on the small screens rather than by the theatre-goers.

Shekhar Kapur throws light on fears of people

Shekhar further wrote that people should not be concerned about the platform that the film is using to reach out to the people, instead people should be more focused on the content. Shekhar at last wrote that it is the content that matters at the end. Shekhar’s dear friend and singer Adnan Sami was the first one to drop his comment under the post. Adnan did not really contradict the statement made by the filmmaker but kept his views on the same in a very subtle manner. Adnan wrote that ‘large epic films’ which are meant to be enjoyed on a large screen may become a kind of special event for the viewers just like theatre used to be earlier. The singer added that just like people used to visit theatres to enjoy a play, similarly, Adnan wrote that there are certain films that can be enjoyed while watching on the big screen.

The fear is that films meant for the big screen will never be as effective on small screens like TV, Video or phone.



99% of the ardent fans of #MrIndia have never ever seen Mr India on the big screen. And continue to enjoy it on smaller screens.



Its the content that matters! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 15, 2020

Agreed. Perhaps it may turn out that ‘large epic films’ which are meant to be enjoyed on a large screen may become a ‘special event’ like ‘theatre’ has been, for which we always have to visit the theatre to enjoy the play...

But then, can the cinema theatres survive in between? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 15, 2020

Earlier Shekhar Kapur shared a tweet about the reopening of the theatres that he felt was not going to happen anytime soon. So he wrote that all the hype around the first week business of 100+ crores is dead now. Further, he added that the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to the existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps.

Apart from this, the filmmaker also reportedly sent his statement to the Bandra police through an e-mail in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case since he is not present in Mumbai. According to media sources, the Mumbai police have stated that the investigation team needs more clarity on the case and the director will also be summoned for recording his statement once he is back in the city. A senior IPS officer has also revealed this in an interaction with a daily.

