Shekhar Suman Calls Out 'Film Parivar' For Staying Quiet On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

On July 13, TV host and actor Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and slammed Bollywood for silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sharing his piece of mind, Shekhar Suman targeted the film fraternity and stated that the people who are keeping mum are doing so because they did not consider Sushant as one of their own. He also urged the people, who are scared, to come up and raise the voice to get justice for Sushant. Scroll down to check out his tweet.

Shekhar Suman slams 'Film Parivar'

Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain

Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain

Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha

Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha

Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein

Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 13, 2020

Apart from this tweet, Shekhar Suman also urged everyone to light a candle and asked to perform a silent prayer for Sushant on his one-month death anniversary, which is on June 14. In a brief tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, "On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n positivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever [sic]".

Shekhar Suman is one of those who are keeping a keen eye on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. After his death on June 14, the primary reports stated that he died by suicide. Since then, actor Kangana Ranaut and Shekha Suman have repeatedly talked about nepotism in Bollywood and its effect on the growth of the outsider artists.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging in his Mumbai's Bandra residence, on June 14. His postmortem report said that he died due to asphyxia, and ruled out any foul play. However, political leaders and his fans have staged protests and demanded an inquiry, BJP's Roopa Ganguly and Subramanian Swamy being some of them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has launched a probe in the death of the actor and has recorded the statements of several Bollywood celebrities including the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors like Mahesh Shetty and talent manager Reshma Shetty.

On the work front, Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara will be released on an OTT platform on July 24. It is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars that is based on a book of the same name. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial, whose trailer and title track released earlier this month, will also star Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role.

