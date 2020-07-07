Sushant Singh Death Case: Shekhar Suman Raises Questions Over Inaction On CBI Probe Demand

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left everyone in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide also sparked off a debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Several celebrities and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are demanding CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman also started a forum seeking justice for Sushant. He also visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna house recently. In his pursuit of seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, he has questioned the government of India for not responding in CBI probe for the case and has expressed that he is disheartened about not getting any support from Sushant’s family or any political party.

Shekhar Suman questions the govt for not responding on CBI probe for Sushant

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and questioned the government about the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He expressed his dismay towards the government of India for not responding to Sushant Singh Rajputs’ fans. He further added that all they want is a fair investigation and it is not too much to ask. He posted the tweet with hashtags, #CBIEnquiryForSSR #Justiceforsushantforum #BreakTheSilenceForSSR. See the tweet by Shekhar Suman here.

Shekhar Suman's Twitter

I Don't see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant.All we are asking for is a fair investigation.Are we asking for too much?Have a heart#CBIEnquiryForSSR #Justiceforsushantforum#BreakTheSilenceForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 7, 2020

Shekhar Suman feels disheartened for not getting any family or political support

In another tweet, Shekhar Suman said that he feels disheartened that there is no support from Sushant Singh Rajput’s family or any political party. He mentioned that things are not conducive and yet even after three weeks they have kept Sushant alive. This makes it the biggest movement so far, Shekhar Suman added.

Shekhar Suman's Tweet

This is so disheartening,there is no family support,no political support.Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was suffering from depression for a few months. His body was found by his house help. The police have not found any suicide note from the actor’s house. Currently, the police are investigating more about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Recently Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera reports came out to be negative, ruling out the possibility of any suspicious chemicals or toxins. The police have questioned around 30 people till now and have recorded their statements.

He was last seen on the big screen with his movie Chhichhore. It was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie will be available to stream for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar. The makers recently released the trailer of Dil Bechara and it is receiving huge praise from the audience.

Promo Image Credits: sushant___singh___rajput & Shekhar Suman Instagram

