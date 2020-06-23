'Sushant Singh Rajput Must Have Left A Suicide Note' Says Shekhar Suman; Check Tweet

Shekhar Suman shared a tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor was heartbroken after hearing the news. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he was not willing to believe that a strong-willed and intelligent man like the late actor would not leave a suicide note. Check out Shekhar Suman’s latest tweet.

Shekhar Suman's tweets

Shekhar Suman said he also believed ''that there were more things than what met the eye'' in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His tweet read, "It's crystal clear if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye."

The Tridev actor also shared a series of tweets on the late actor’s death. He hinted at ''strong people in the industry who have now hidden post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise''. According to Shekhar Suman’s tweet, people from the country would not stop until the culprits get punishment. He tweeted, "Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant Ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस Gaye Hain.मुखौटे गिर Gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed. Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished. Bihar Zindabaad."

In his previous tweet, Shekhar Suman brought Bihar sentiments at the forefront. So, in his third tweet about the Kai Po Che actor, he clarified the same. Shekhar Suman wrote, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I’m not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own”. The actor’s fans and followers on twitter supported him in the comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The news of his demise shocked everyone. Many people have been talking about nepotism in Bollywood and urging fans to unfollow star kids on social media.

