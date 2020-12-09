Shekhar Suman Continues To Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Urges Fans To 'unite'

Shekhar Suman, who has been in the front fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to urge all the fans to 'unite and move forward' for justice. He also used the hashtag 'Justice Delayed is Justice Denied'.

The CBI has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September and that irks Suman. He has time and again expressed the disappointment with the pace of the investigation.

Shekhar Suman on Saturday also shared that he won't be celebrating his birthday on December 7. He cited Sushant Singh Rajput's death as the reason to not celebrate and said that is the least he could do for the late actor. He further wrote that his prayer on his birthday would be only one — that the culprits behind Sushant's death are caught soon and the case is closed.

Lets unite n move forward#justicedelayedisjusticedenied — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 9, 2020

किसानों की तरह Sushant के लिए भी लगता है हमें भी सड़कों पर उतरना होगा। #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 8, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother got bail on December 2, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and making arrests.

