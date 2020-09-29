AIIMS Report Opens Up Sushant Death Investigation; CBI Probe's 2nd Leg To Begin In Mumbai

The forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The CBI is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the AIIMS report will help them to conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

'No clean chit to anyone'

According to sources, the AIIMS report will open up the investigation which was 'slowed down' as alleged by Sushant's family. This report will be used in the second leg of the CBI's investigation which the central probing agency will begin soon in Mumbai. As per sources, the report does not rule out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and "no aspect has been ruled out" as of date.

AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board in the actor's death case said on Monday. After the AIIMS team submitted its report based on Mumbai police’s post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence earlier, Gupta noted that there is still the need to look into certain “legal aspects” for the authorities to reach a “logical legal conclusion". As per latest info, AIIMS has, however, not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Sushant's system.

'Death by strangulation and not suicide': Sushant's family's lawyer

Last week Vikas Singh had said that a doctor who is a part of AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by him "indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide."

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

