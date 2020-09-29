Sushant Case: CBI Tightlipped On AIIMS' 'conclusive Findings'; Forensic In 'opinion' Form

Republic TV has accessed details of the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death which suggests that no traces of organic poisoning was found in the actor's body. In addition, no clean chit has been given to the stakeholders in the case including Mumbai Police and Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the late actor's post-mortem was conducted, and no angle in his death has been ruled out, including the murder angle which is being alleged backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory'. As per sources, these conclusive findings by the medical body are not contrary to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reports after their recently concluded first leg of investigation in the case.

While sources claim that CBI is tightlipped about the details revealed in the AIIMS reports, it has been informed that the CBI considers these medical findings as 'opinions' on which they are likely to base the rest of their investigation. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner. According to sources, the Joint Director and Additional Director of the CBI held a meeting in Mumbai on Monday where they examined the conclusive reports submitted by AIIMS and will proceed to chart out their future course of action.

As per sources, the second leg of the CBI investigation is likely to commence later this week after taking into consideration the conclusive findings of the AIIMS report. The CBI is expected to map out their future plan of action within this week. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house on the morning of June 14 when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Further, while the true scope and findings of the AIIMS report are awaited, CBI sources have said that the forensic team's findings are more in the form of an opinion.

CBI releases statement over 'delay' criticism

On Monday, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," said the CBI in an official statement. The agency has been criticized by the family for their pace of the investigation.

