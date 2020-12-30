Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Pens Heartfelt Wishes On Wife's Birthday, Calls Her 'most Precious Gem'

Shekhar wished wife with a beautiful picture and described her as 'the most precious gem' in his life. "My sun, my moon, love you till eternity," Suman wrote.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman on Wednesday took to his Twitter to wish wife Alka on her birthday. The two got married in 1983 and are proud parents of son and actor Adhyayan Suman.

Shekhar wished his wife with a beautiful picture and described her as 'the most precious gem' in his life. "My sun, my moon, and the stars, love you till eternity," Suman wrote.

Shekhar has been at the forefront of fighting for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He has time and again claimed that there was "more than what meets the eye" in the suicide of rising Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

While addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in June, Shekhar asserted "I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide." He also claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like the absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month".

Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor's death was "not a case of suicide" but added that even if the 34-year-old had taken his own life, "those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice".

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

