Shekhar Suman hopes for 'birthday gift' in Sushant Singh Rajput case; fans send prayers

With no major updates in the Sushant Singh Rajput case for the past few weeks, fans might find it hard to feel hopeful of a breakthrough. While one section has been expressing displeasure over the pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death, some are still hopeful. One in the latter category is Shekhar Suman, who hoped for a ‘birthday gift’ for fans ahead of SSR’s birth anniversary on January 21.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput 'justice' Initiatives Continue Across Nation, Shweta, Shekhar React

Shekhar Suman on Sushant case & birthday

Shekhar Suman tweeted on Wednesday that SSR’s birthday was approaching on January 21. He asked if ‘justice’ will be the ‘birthday gift’ for him.

Ssr's bday is approaching on 21st Jan..can justice be his bday gift?? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 23, 2020

Fans also agreed to his statement and expressed their prayers and hopes.

Recently, some fans had also initiated numerous events to mark ‘one month to SSR birthday’. Some like SSR’s friend Smita Parikh had also participated in events like distributing food among the needy and more.

READ:Fourth Digital Protest For Sushant: Shekhar Suman, Shweta Singh Kirti, & Others Join

Shekhar Suman's support for SSR case

Shekhar has been one of the first stars who had alleged foul play in the death of SSR, that took place in Mumbai on June 14. Though he expressed his disappointment with the CBI that is probing the case, he had continued to hope for ‘justice.’ He urged everyone to keep the movement going like an 'Olympic flame.'

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

The veteran actor had also put off his birthday celebrations on December 7, in memory of SSR. He alleged that SSR's culprits were roaming free.

READ:Director Shekhar Kapur Shares Some Words Of Wisdom; Read His 'lessons Of Life'

READ:Shekhar Suman Continues To Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Urges Fans To 'unite'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.