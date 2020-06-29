Shekhar Suman Off To Bihar To Meet CM Nitish Kumar To 'press Upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left Bollywood celebrities reeling in shock, as they are now demanding a CBI probe into the matter on social media platforms. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman, on Twitter, mentioned that he will be flying off to his hometown of Patna to meet Sushant’s father. Adding to the same, Shekhar Suman wrote that he will meet CM Nitish Kumar to request a government-backed investigation into the matter. Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s tweet:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shakti Kapoor Gets Emotional Sharing Thoughts In Video

Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 28, 2020

Also Read | Shiv Sena Questions Police Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Death, Claims 'no One Killed Him'

If the reports are to be believed, Shekhar Suman has also launched a forum called 'Justice For Sushant', which aims to pressurise the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Talking to his Twitter handle to speak about the same, Shekhar Suman mentioned that the forum would also be a front to fight against the 'mafias' in the industry. With the tweet shared, the actor solicited support from his followers. Take a look at the tweets shared:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Director At Top Production Company Questioned By Mumbai Police

It's crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in. Recently, actor Nana Patekar paid his homage to the bereaved family in Patna.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Questions Police Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Death, Claims 'no One Killed Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.