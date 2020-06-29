Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Off To Bihar To Meet CM Nitish Kumar To 'press Upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant'

Following the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Shekhar Suman promised to urge CM Nitish Kumar for a CBI inquiry. Read on.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left Bollywood celebrities reeling in shock, as they are now demanding a CBI probe into the matter on social media platforms. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman, on Twitter, mentioned that he will be flying off to his hometown of Patna to meet Sushant’s father. Adding to the same, Shekhar Suman wrote that he will meet CM Nitish Kumar to request a government-backed investigation into the matter. Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s tweet:

If the reports are to be believed, Shekhar Suman has also launched a forum called 'Justice For Sushant', which aims to pressurise the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Talking to his Twitter handle to speak about the same, Shekhar Suman mentioned that the forum would also be a front to fight against the 'mafias' in the industry. With the tweet shared, the actor solicited support from his followers. Take a look at the tweets shared:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in. Recently, actor Nana Patekar paid his homage to the bereaved family in Patna.

