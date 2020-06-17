Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shakti Kapoor gets emotional sharing thoughts in video

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has not been easy for many to come to terms with. Not just his fans, netizens and celebrities too had shared strong posts as the news surfaced. Shakti Kapoor too had an emotional reaction to the incident.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death A 'big Shock', Says Shakti Arora While Recalling Old Memories

The veteran recited a few verses forwarded to him by his friend, not exactly related to Sushant, but one that traced someone’s loneliness and how someone’s help could help the person.

In the video posted on Facebook, Kapoor said, “He was a very good man. If we don’t say it, the world would doubt this fact. If he was good, why didn’t he get the goodness in return."

READ: Shakti Kapoor Says He Will Not Let Daughter Shraddha Kapoor Resume Work Amidst Lockdown

“If he asked there’s nothing else in life than sadness, so someone should have asked, ‘will you ask anything else?’” The Andaz Apna Apna star continues.

In the rest of the verses, Kapoor shared how his friends should’ve seen whether he’d return home after goodbye or he’d cry in his car. The verses narrated how the person would remember his mother and ask her why she left him amid his grief. It continued that he wanted to meet and talk to his friends, and they’d think he started again and think forwarding WhatsApp messages would bring a smile on his face.

The verses hoped someone should’ve made him understand, someone should’ve realised that he wasn’t eating, someone should’ve read his feelings and if that had happened, he’d have decided to be happy and live life.

Here’s the video

Shakti Kapoor’s daughter Shraddha Kapoor had featured in Sushant’s last notable film and one of the biggest career hits, Chhichhore. The actress was among the few names of the film industry, who was present at his funeral in Mumbai. The dialogues from the film, like how suicide was not the solution and living life with happiness have been going viral.

READ: Shakti Kapoor Reacts To His Hilarious Viral Video, Discloses The Reason Behind Filming It

READ: Shakti Kapoor Steps Out To Buy Liquor And Fans Are Left In Splits; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.