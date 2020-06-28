Shiv Sena Questions Police Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Death, Claims 'no One Killed Him'

In its editorial titled 'Is there a reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide or...' on Sunday, Shiv Sena has made some scathing statements about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by calling it 'not a murder'. Sena MP Sanjay Raut has questioned the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police by highlighting a few facts that have come to light in the many reports following the actor's suicide on June 14. He has also ridiculed the media for treating his suicide as a celebratory event and monetizing on trivia related to his personal life.

Raut opined that the actor's death cannot be called a murder as he had consulted several psychiatrists for treating his mental health and even changed doctors but to no avail. He asked, "Sushant had not written any letter (suicide note) etc. before suicide. Nevertheless, many women and people associated with the film industry are being questioned for 11 hours. What was this for?". Raut added, "What clues are expected to be found in the work agreements that have been demanded by the police as proof?"

Continuing this thread of questions, Raut also pointed out that exposing the personal 'affairs' of a 34-year-old actor was not required, especially after he has died. He claimed that at least 10 actresses have been summoned by the police till now for their alleged relationships with Sushant Singh Rajput. He also cited the rent of Sushant's luxurious Bandra apartment, his cars and monthly expenses to prove that the actor was financially stable and could not possibly be troubled by the dearth of work.

In the 'Saamana' editorial, Raut has also claimed that Sushant killed himself due to disappointment, but many people including BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has demanded a CBI probe. He claimed: "Sushant was is isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood."

Family Statement

Meanwhile, as Sushant Singh Rajput's family tries to come to terms with his loss, they have decided to honour his legacy and celebrate his passion for cinema, science, and sports. In an emotional statement shared on Saturday, the Bollywood actor's family remembered him as a free-spirited person who worked hard to turn his dreams into reality.

"He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family", the statement read.

