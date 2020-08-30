Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Exudes Confidence, Says 'Murderers, You Ain't Getting Away'

Shekhar Suman, who has been an early votary in CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput case, on Sunday alleged that the murderers in the case are getting away. Shekhar Suman has slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements in her first interview amid the probe over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor claimed that Rhea gave a ‘rehearsed’ and ‘manicured’ interview and he expressed displeasure over Rhea absolving herself of all guilt, but pinning the blame on SSR and his family.

Taking to Twitter, Suman said that he is not giving up until justice is delivered and further highlighted the massive support for Sushant.

I'm totally frustrated at what is going on,but I ain't giving up,not now,not ever.Murderers,you ain't getting away with this.There are 1.3billion ppl on this https://t.co/iMgitAZHlM ain't going nowhere except the gallows.#SushantSinghRajput #SSRDeathCase — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 30, 2020

Shekhar Suman slams Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant interview

In an interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman opened up on Rhea’s interview on a news channel, stating that as per the constitution, it was fair to give her a chance to present her side of the story amid numerous speculations and theories doing the rounds. However, he said, “When the interview reached midway, I found it was extremely manicured, and well-managed interview because it was recorded. I can tell you that as an actor that the questions were sent to her before and she rehearsed it, and she spoke with a lot of conviction. Maybe some of it was true too. However, when you stand with lies, the mask finally comes off and the lies started tumbling one after the other."

He added, "I would not want to point anyone out, the manner in which she portrayed Sushant and his family and absolved herself of everything was saddening."

CBI team to meet NCB unit on Sunday

The CBI is likely to question Rhea Chakraborty largely about the drug angle in the Sushant death case, sources told Republic TV on Sunday. The CBI is reportedly looking at a wider drug nexus connected to Bollywood.

Based on Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with the smaller drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation. The quizzing of Gaurav Arya will throw more Light about this matter.

The source also said that Rhea never used to procure drugs and marijuana directly. Neeraj, Deepesh Sawant, Miranda, and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring.

