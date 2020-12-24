Sushant Singh Rajput's father undergoes operation after ill-health; sister Shweta updates

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh underwent an operation after suffering from ill-health. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that after the operation, his health was fine. She also thanked their well-wishers for sending their prayers and urged them to continue doing so.

READ: Sushant Singh's Father Admitted To Hospital; Smita Parikh & Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father undergoes operation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared on Twitter that her father's operation was successful, while conveying her gratitude to fans and seeking their prayers for a speedy recovery.

I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 23, 2020

Last week, a photograph of SSR’s other sisters Meetu and Priyanka with their father KK Singh had surfaced. The trio were all smiles in the photo from the hospital.

Sushant’s close friend Smita Parikh and his fans had sent their wishes and speedy recovery.

India Let's Roar for Sushant. Let's win & get Justice.



Sushant's Father is in Hospital. Pray for Sushant's father's speedy recovery🙏



Proud of Sushant's strong Father & Sisters. More strength, love and blessings to them#IndiaRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/xYr3DVWvF7 — Shubhangi Rai 🇮🇳🇺🇸 || SSRian (@ShubhangiR5) December 19, 2020

READ: Shekhar Suman Hopes For 'birthday Gift' In Sushant Singh Rajput Case; Fans Send Prayers

KK Singh, who lives in Patna, had temporarily shifted to Faridabad with his eldest daughter Rani sometime ago. At that time, even Sushant’s pet Fudge had been with him, and pictures and videos of the dog had also surfaced then.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had approached the Patna Police on July 25, and got an FIR over the mysterious death on June 14, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of distancing the actor from the family, giving him an overdose of medicines, theft, taking control of his finances and more.

The Enforcement Directorate then probed the embezzlement allegations and questioned the accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out. The Narcotics Control Bureau was another agency that stepped in the case, arresting Rhea and other accused for their alleged involvement with drugs, but they have been granted bail now.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Calls Sushant's Sister Shweta Her 'strength' As She Responds To B'day Wish

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Wishes Ankita Lokhande On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.