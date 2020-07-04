Shekhar Suman Says 'Film Cartel Needs To Be Demolished' Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Shekhar Suman recently took to his social media to state how Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has created a huge 'stir' in the Hindi film industry. The actor stated how the power and the belief of the people have managed to shake up the entire system. Even though the actor did not take up any names, he mentioned in his tweet how the 'film cartel' is scared.

Shekhar Suman on the film cartel

The Anubhav actor took to his Twitter to share how the cartel is shaken up with the outrage of the people in the wake of Sushant's death. He hinted how this was possible solely due to the power of the people. He added how from now on only the public will decide who has to stay and who has to go. He further urged his followers to teach the cartel a lesson and not to let them go free this time. Take a look at his tweet.

The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don't let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 3, 2020

Shekhar Suman adds the film cartel needs to be demolished

The actor had previously shared another tweet wherein he had written how this fight is not just about the late Chhichhore actor. He wrote how there is a bigger picture of the scenario. He stated that the battle is against the cartel and the nexus which exists in the film industry. The Pati Parmeshwar actor wrote how this cartel existing in Bollywood needs to be demolished. He also wrote how there should be further probing into the funds in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 3, 2020

Shekhar visited Sushant's family in Patna and has reportedly demanded a CBI inquiry for Sushant's suicide case. According to media reports, the actor also revealed that there is 'more than what meets the eye' in the case of Sushant's death. The Naache Mayuri actor has also launched an active campaign called, 'Justice For Sushant Forum'.

The actor also interacted with a press conference at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence after he had visited Sushant's family in Patna. Shekhar had revealed in the conference that the Drive actor's death is not just an open and shut case of suicide. The actor also hinted towards several 'missing links' in the late actor's suicide case.

