Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Turns Out Negative, Fans Demand #CBIMustForSushant

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. His fans and close friends are still sharing throwback pictures and are remembering the late actor. Police are investigating more about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Yesterday on July 1, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report came out as negative ruling out the possibility of any suspicious chemicals or toxins. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report turned out to be negative, netizens have been demanding justice for the late actor by using the hashtag #CBIMustForSushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Viscera report

After the initial post mortem, the samples were collected on June 14, 2020, and were sent for further analysis at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. As Sushant Singh Rajput’s Viscera report’s results came as negative, social media have been buzzing with the hashtag, #CBIMustForSushant. The talented actor’s final post mortem report was released last week. The reports had confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. The reports had also ruled out the possibility of any struggle and revealed that nothing was found from under his nails too. After all the reports, here is what the netizens had to say about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case via #CBIMustForSushant.

#CBIMustForSushant goes trending on Twitter after Sushant Singh Rajput’s Viscera report comes out as negative

Fans of the late actor are coming ahead in large numbers on social media. They have been demanding a proper investigation by CBI about the whole case. Singer Sonu Nigam also joined the netizens in demanding #CBIMustForSushant. See the tweets here.

Sushant's culprits must be thinking that after a few days everything will calm down.

We don't want this to happen.



THE CULPRITS SHOULD BE PUNISHED



JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED #CBIMustForSushant pic.twitter.com/SkzdgItxHC — RIP Sushant Singh Rajput 💔 (@Bindas_Boy143) July 1, 2020

Picture speakes thousand words.

Time to raise the unheard voice. #CBIMustForSushant pic.twitter.com/AlijopH9ag — Neha Dhyani (@sidheartnehaD) July 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

A few days ago, Mumbai Police had released a statement which said that investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is still underway. Police have so far questioned around 30 people related to the case and have recorded their statement. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was allegedly under stress and depression for months. No suicide note has been recovered from his house.

He was last seen on the big screen in the movie Chhichhore which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. His last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The makers recently announced that the movie will be releasing on July 24, 2020. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie will be available to stream for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

