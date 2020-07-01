Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Screens Negative, Finds No Toxic Chemicals Or Poison

Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera test has turned out negative for any suspicious chemicals or toxins. Following the initial post-mortem, the samples were collected on June 14 and was sent for chemical analysis to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Mumbai Police had earlier this week issued a statement about the actor's final histopathology analyses and ruled out any foul play or suspicions of a possible murder in his death.

The talented actor's final post-mortem report, which was released last week, confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. The reports also ruled out any signs of a struggle and revealed that nothing was found from under his nails either. A few days back, Abhishek Trimukhe, the Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police had released a statement in which he revealed that the investigation into Sushant's suicide is currently underway and that the police have so far questioned close to 30 people and have recorded their statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. He was allegedly under stress and depression for some months which resulted in the act of claiming his won life. Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs.

Probing into this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday. Earlier, the production house was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, which the banner obliged. On Friday, Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF before joining Netflix as Director-Original Films in 2019, was also spotted at the police station.

His last screen appearance was Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant's last film Dil Bechara featuring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Last week, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers.

